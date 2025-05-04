Residents decry green policy coercion in Saint-Amable: 'Unfair and abusive'

A controversial green bylaw in Saint-Amable, near Montreal, mandates that homeowners plant at least one tree in their yard or face a $200 annual fine.

Promoted for environmental benefits like noise reduction and energy savings, many residents view the rule as government overreach.

Resident and former mayor Simon Lacoste called it "unfair and abusive," noting fines issued even to those with existing trees dismissed as "shrubs."

Strict regulations govern tree planting: trees must be a minimum of 30 cm tall with a 5 cm trunk diameter, and one tree is required for every 10 meters of street frontage. Certain tree species are prohibited near roads, sewer lines, and property lines.

Additionally, trees cannot be planted within 1.5 meters of fire hydrants or utility entrances. The town provides a detailed sketch and map specifying exact planting locations.

Residents expressed their frustrations. “I think it's exaggerated,” said one woman. Another remarked, “I find it ridiculous!” A man added, “It’s hard to say—I don’t agree with it.”

Others pointed to inconsistent enforcement and lack of notice. “I had a huge tree removed, and the town said 'okay, you're fine.' But then they fined others who didn’t have one.”

“Yes, I think it’s $200 a year if you haven’t submitted proof that you planted a tree,” said another. “I already have several trees at home—just not in the front.”

“There should’ve been a warning first. They didn’t even give one before issuing the $200 fine,” said another resident.

Comparisons are being drawn to past mandates in nearby areas, with one resident lamenting the perceived erosion of freedom in Quebec due to such regulations. The town's strict enforcement raises questions about the extent of municipal interference on private property.