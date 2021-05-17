RETRACTION: Vaccinations at Suncor Energy
RETRACTION
Earlier today, Rebel News published a story that Suncor Energy would make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory at certain sites in northern Alberta. This story was incorrect.
We are aware that there is some misinformation being shared about Suncor’s approach to vaccinations. Vaccinations are not mandatory for our workforce.— Suncor (@Suncor) May 17, 2021
Rebel News apologizes to its readers and to Suncor for the error.
