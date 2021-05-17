RETRACTION: Vaccinations at Suncor Energy

RETRACTION

Earlier today, Rebel News published a story that Suncor Energy would make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory at certain sites in northern Alberta. This story was incorrect.

Rebel News apologizes to its readers and to Suncor for the error.

