Revolting exhibit on display at Regina art gallery

“The daily cringe” has become a regular tradition for Rebel News hosts wrapping up weekday livestreams.

On Wednesday, as part of the Western Canada focused Buffalo Roundtable show, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle and Tamara Lich dove into the art display shuttered behind a box with a “adults only” warning at Regina's MacKenzie Art Gallery.

Guests to the gallery can open the door at their own discretion, where nude images can be seen.

“This is a porn box that is in the gallery; they warn you about it when you come in the door,” Lise said, highlighting how the collection was part of the Governor General's travelling exhibit. “This art exhibit is based on a gay pornographer that also gets funding from the federal government to make his films, to screen his films at Regina Public Library.”

Tax dollars are being spent “sending a porn box across the nation of Canada,” said a dismayed Lise, while noting the MacKenzie Art Gallery CEO uses they/them pronouns.

“Taxpayer money well spent,” remarked a flabbergasted Tamara.

“I'm going to find out how much this thing cost,” said Sheila, vowing to file an access to information request to gain more information on the publicly funded exhibit. “I'm revolted,” she added.

“This is deviant fetishism that's just allowed out in the open,” remarked Lise.

“You know what, you want to have a porn box? Ain't my business,” said Sheila. “I don't want to pay for it and I don't think it should be displayed in a public institution.”