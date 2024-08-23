UPDATE: RFK Jr. suspends campaign, endorses Trump

AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah and AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly set to endorse former President Donald Trump, according to court filings submitted in Pennsylvania. The Associated Press reports that Kennedy's filings came ahead of a scheduled speech about his "path forward" in the 2024 race.

This development follows comments from Kennedy's running mate, Nicole Shanahan, who hinted at the possibility of "joining forces" with the Republican nominee. Shanahan outlined two potential strategies on the "Impact Theory" podcast: continuing their campaign with the risk of drawing votes from Trump, or aligning with the former president.

@RobertKennedyJr shares his final thoughts on the "agonizing" decision to suspend his campaign and endorse Donald Trump.



"Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country and our children is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other." pic.twitter.com/SRnrNXmJO0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 23, 2024

Trump responded positively to the rumors, stating on "Fox & Friends" that he "would be honored" by Kennedy's endorsement. The former president praised Kennedy's character and criticized the Democratic Party's treatment of him during his campaign, the Daily Caller reported.

"He's a very smart guy, a very good person," Trump said. "If he endorsed me, I would be very honored by it."

.@RobertKennedyJr announces he is endorsing Donald Trump for president, citing free speech, the war in Ukraine "and the war on our children" for his decision.



His campaign in 10 battleground states is now suspended. pic.twitter.com/O2YtfQQIB8 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 23, 2024

Kennedy's potential endorsement comes after months of criticism aimed at the Democratic Party, which he accused of impeding his candidacy. He has differentiated himself from mainstream Democrats on issues such as censorship, vaccine mandates, illegal immigration, and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The political landscape has shifted dramatically since Biden's withdrawal from the race in July and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. Kennedy's polling numbers, which once reached double digits, have since plummeted. Recent polls show Harris with a slight edge over Trump, with the candidates polling at 45% and 43% respectively, according to an Economist/YouGov poll.

On Friday afternoon, Kennedy made it official, announcing he had suspended his campaign and was endorsing Trump.