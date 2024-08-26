RFK Jr. pledges active support for Trump's campaign
The former independent candidate revealed plans to campaign for the Republican nominee.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently ended his independent presidential bid, has announced his intention to actively campaign for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. This declaration comes just days after Kennedy's first appearance at a Trump rally in Glendale, Arizona.
In an interview with Fox News's Shannon Bream on "Fox News Sunday," Kennedy stated, "I'm going to be campaigning actively." He expressed gratitude towards his wife, who he said disagreed with but ultimately supported his decision to back Trump, The Epoch Times reports.
Kennedy hinted at a potential shift in political allegiances, suggesting that Trump might soon announce support from other prominent Democrats. "I think President Trump is going to make a series of announcements about other Democrats who are joining his campaign," Kennedy said.
The former independent candidate cited shared objectives with Trump, including improving public health and addressing corruption in federal agencies. Kennedy revealed that he and Trump had been in communication since mid-July, finding common ground on issues such as ending "the grip of neocons on U.S. foreign policy," resolving the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, and combating government censorship.
During a rally in Glendale, Trump announced plans to appoint Kennedy to a panel investigating the rise in children's chronic health problems if re-elected. However, Kennedy emphasized on Fox News that no firm commitments have been made regarding a potential cabinet position or other roles in a Trump administration.
"We just made a general commitment that we would work together," Kennedy explained, describing their agreement as forming a "unity government" despite acknowledging differences on some issues.
The impact of Kennedy's support on the presidential race remains to be seen, but early indications suggest it could potentially benefit Trump more than Vice President Kamala Harris, particularly in crucial swing states.
- By Ezra Levant
