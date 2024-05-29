Richard Dreyfuss sparks controversy for stating kids shouldn't change genders

In a classic display of Hollywood hypocrisy, Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss finds himself in the crosshairs of the woke mob after a fiery appearance at a special screening of his 1975 classic "Jaws" at the Cabot Theater in Beverly, MA.

The event took a controversial turn when Dreyfuss, during a Q&A session, dared to voice opinions that clashed with the prevailing politically correct dogma.

According to reports from Vulture, Dreyfuss made a grand entrance, wearing a dress over his clothes and dancing to Taylor Swift's "Love Story." After the theater staff helped him remove the dress, he unleashed a barrage of comments that immediately set the woke crowd ablaze.

Dreyfuss did the unthinkable—he criticized the #MeToo movement and the power wielded by certain figures, including Barbra Streisand, allegedly stating that women "shouldn't have that much power." His bold stance didn't stop there; he took a swing at the transgender movement, arguing that parents who permit their children to self-determine their gender are engaging in poor parenting. According to Diane Wolfe, an attendee who spoke to the Boston Globe, Dreyfuss claimed that such children might eventually regret their decisions, dubbing it "bad parenting."

As if that wasn't enough to send the woke brigade into a frenzy, Dreyfuss wrapped up by lamenting the disappearance of civics education from American schools, a topic he passionately addresses in his book published last year. He warned, "50 years ago, without telling anybody, they took civics out of the curriculum of all public schools in America. If we don't get it back soon, we're all going to die. Make sure your kids are not the last generation of Americans. And you know exactly what I'm talking about."

Predictably, his comments have ignited a social media storm, with many of his once-loyal followers decrying his lack of sensitivity towards issues of gender equality and transgender rights. The woke outrage machine has called for boycotts of Dreyfuss' future projects, though there remains a significant number of people defending his right to free speech, no matter how controversial his opinions might be.

This isn’t the first time Dreyfuss has taken on the woke establishment. Earlier this year, he criticized DEI mandates in Hollywood, bluntly stating, "They make me vomit."