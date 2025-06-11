Richard Inman: Government failure, not racism, responsible for Northern Ireland riots

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Urban Scoop reporter Richard Inman joined Ezra Levant to discuss the unrest unfolding in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, where residents have been in an uproar following two recent alleged sexual assaults against teenage girls. The incidents are reportedly linked to migrant individuals of Romani descent.

The protests began as a peaceful, sombre gathering of around 2,000 Ballymena residents expressing their grief over the events. However, just as the respectful demonstration concluded, a group of 20 to 30 masked young men arrived and began targeting what were allegedly the homes of the suspects. This led to subsequent nights of rioting, arson, and general unrest.

"This is what happens when government completely collapses in terms of immigration, in terms of who they're allowing into the country," said Richard Inman, reporting directly from the streets of Ballymena. "And you have a situation where people are feeling threatened… And again, I'm not condoning lawlessness. I'm not condoning anybody doing any criminality. But when people are angry and people are feeling ignored and people are feeling like they're being marginalized, things explode."

Many in the mainstream media and law enforcement have been quick to label the outrage in Ballymena as an expression of racism, but Inman disagrees. "This is not a racially motivated attack on innocent people, that's not what’s been going on here," he said. "This has been an explosion of rage, and it would have been exactly the same if it had been a gang of white guys allegedly doing what [the suspects] were doing. The rage would have been the same, because that’s what Northern Ireland people are like: they stand up for their women."