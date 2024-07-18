RNC 2024: JD Vance shows America why Trump picked him as his running mate

'When Donald Trump rose to his feet in that Pennsylvania field, all of America stood with him,' said the Ohio senator during a headline speech on day three of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 18, 2024
  • News
RNC 2024: JD Vance shows America why Trump picked him as his running mate
On Wednesday at the Republican National Convention, vice presidential nominee JD Vance headlined the event, where he delivered a message of unity and rebuilding working class American families.

“America is not just an idea. It is a group of people with a shared history and a common future,” he said. “It is, in short, a nation.”

The Ohio senator spoke about how the Make American Great Again movement is about single mothers like his, who battled addiction and financial troubles “but never gave up.”

“I'm proud to say that tonight my mom is here, 10 years clean and sober,” Vance added.

Vance also encouraged all Americans to go watch the assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump, who is set to speak on Thursday at the convention after being officially selected as the Republican presidential nominee earlier this week.

“When Donald Trump rose to his feet in that Pennsylvania field, all of America stood with him,” he said.

Outside the convention, Rebel News' Yanky Pollak spoke to those who came to Milwaukee for the event. Among those was Peter Navarro, a former Trump adviser who was only released from jail hours before delivering a primetime speech at the convention. He served four months in jail after being convicted of contempt of Congress.

Navarro told Rebel News he wanted to see unity, and called on Democrats who were “disengaged from, disenfranchised by or disgusted with Joe Biden's America and the radical left turn that the elites of the Democratic Party” to side with Republicans in the upcoming presidential election.

A Vietnamese American woman, and a big supporter of the former president, said Trump gave up a life of luxury to try to serve the country. “Trump exposed corruption and they don't like it,” she said when asked why she thought there was an assassination attempt against Trump. “He just wants to restore and save America from tyranny.”

Canadian-turned-American political commentator Viva Frei was also in attendance, telling Rebel News it was a “divine intervention” that saved Trump from assassination.

The commentor compared the narrow miss and the crisis it averted to the successful assassination of Austrian archduke Franz Ferdinand which fuelled the outbreak of the First World War.

“It's tough to say it's a miracle when someone actually got killed nonetheless,” he said, referring to Corey Comperatore the Trump supporter in the crowd who was killed in the attack on the former president. “But what we saw was an aversion of what would have been a cataclysmic event in the history of humanity.”

