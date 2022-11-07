Ron DeSantis holds re-election rally near Tampa

Rebel News was there to cover the event and ask supporters why they came out to the rally and what their top reasons are for supporting Gov. Desantis.

On Sunday, Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who is running for reelection, held a rally in Sun City Center, Florida to speak to his supporters and to help get the vote out.

Gov. DeSantis spoke to a crowd of around 800 people for around an hour, including calling out Joe Biden and other Democrats on their failure to enforce the US - Mexico border, inflation, and other radical left ideas that the Democrats have brought forward in the last couple of years.

During his speech, he said, "I want every Florida voter to know and be reminded of the consequences of his policies."

"We're not going to go down the road and put your safety at risk because you may have three yahoos on some city council pursuing an ideological agenda," he added.



Rallygoers also had different opinions on who should be the Republican presidential nominee, with some suggesting that former president Donald J. Trump should run in 2024 and Gov. Desantis in 2028 while others saying that they want to see Gov. Desantis run in 2024. After the event, Gov. Desantis signed a Desantis 2024 hat from one of the supporters.

