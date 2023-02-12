The situation at the illegal Roxham Road border crossing is so bad, even the CBC has to cover it

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Alexa Lavoie, our Quebec reporter on the latest from her trip down to the border crisis taking place at Roxham Road, where she spoke with illegal immigrants entering Canada, allegedly with the aide of U.S. officials.

"If you've had 100,000 people go through, this is a large industry. And there are some serious organized traffickers behind this because they know that the Canadians will simply take them. Who really is behind this latest wave?" Ezra asked.

Alexa detailed the route that illegal migrants are taking to get into Canada and claim asylum, starting with vans and buses bringing them north from Florida. Taxis in Plattsburgh, New York are now advertising that they can bring migrants directly to the Roxham Road crossing into Quebec. Migrants are even having their bus tickets paid for, and in some cases are being assisted in reaching the Canadian border by U.S. law enforcement agents.

Ezra and Alexa also discuss the federal government's role in the immigration situation and whether or not Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre will be weighing in.

