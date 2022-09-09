Runners in Detroit Free Press marathon mandated to use ArriveCAN app

The Canadian Press / ﻿Giordano Ciampini﻿

The organizers of the Detroit Free Press marathon recently announced that installing the ArriveCAN app is mandatory for every participant in the inter-country run.

The event website states that “it’s a requirement for travel into Canada. You will need to have either a digital or paper copy of your ArriveCAN receipt on your person during your race on Sun., Oct. 16.”

“If you’re participating in any of the following events, ArriveCAN is required: Marathon, International Half-Marathon, Supreme or Wonder challenge series, or Legs 1 and 2 of the Marathon Relay,” the website continues.

On the site's Q & A section, organizers outline what possibilities participants uninterested in using Transport Minister Omar Alghabra's tracking tool.

“If you decide you do not want to use the ArriveCAN app, you have a few options,” the website explains. “You can log into your EnMotive account and defer your registration to 2023. Or you can change your current race registration to a domestic race (such as the U.S.-Only Half-Marathon).”

The notice to those not interested in installing the Canadian government's ArriveCAN app on their phone then details that participants have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30 to defer or change their registration, at the cost of $25.

Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis asks Transport Minister Omar Alghabra if there is any evidence whatsoever that ArriveCan causes any trouble with cross-border travels.



Scrap the app - https://t.co/WjevU2qI5T@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/VjdxCVrahl — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 22, 2022

The federal government still has not provided any information that would indicate a planned date of the ArriveCAN app. Alghabra continues to claim that the app does not have any problems whatsoever, despite the horrific situations it has caused in Canadian airports.