Rural Alberta county moves to ban contractors from instituting vaccine mandates

The reeve also sent a letter to ATCO Electric about the company's vaccine policy and another letter calling on the Alberta Government to end all COVID-19 restrictions.

Makenzie County remains one of the sanest places in all of Canada with a recent move by the local council to ban any contractors wishing to do business with the local government from implementing workplace vaccine mandates.

The motion read:

Mackenzie County does not tolerate mandatory vaccination or any other discriminatory requirements for any employee, contractor or subcontractor at Mackenzie County workplaces or for any other work sites within Mackenzie County.

The anti-mandate motion passed unanimously at Tuesday night's council meeting, and was bolstered by a Wednesday morning letter sent to ATCO Electric from the office of Mackenzie County reeve, Joshua Knelson, expressing dismay at the energy company's vaccination policy.

That letter was provided anonymously to Rebel News:

“McKenzie County was devastated and, to be frank, appalled to hear of the discriminatory, unprofessional, and unacceptable approach that ACTO decided to take when they decided to take the unconstitutional approach of forcing its staff, contractors and subcontractors with mandatory vaccination requirements through coercion,” a portion of the letter reads.

At the same Tuesday night meeting, council voted to send a letter to “the premier, all MLAs and Members of Parliament, rural municipalities of Alberta and Alberta municipalities, strongly

requesting all COVID-19 restrictions be lifted.”

Mackenzie County is the province of Alberta's unofficial control group of people who would have taken the COVID-19 vaccine without government and workplace coercion.

The county is the home to La Crete, a small town in Northern Alberta home to 3,500 people that quietly ignored government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, workplaces and churches, as well as private and public gatherings.

The region also has the lowest vaccination rate in Alberta at 35%.

The pandemic was recently declared over in La Crete after the local chamber of commerce organized mass anti-body testing of the local population, which showed that despite the low vaccination rate, 89% of the unvaccinated test subjects were positive for SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antibodies.