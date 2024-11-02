Rural voters rally behind Scott Moe to keep Saskatchewan Conservative

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 30, 2024.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Lise Merle, Saskatchewan-based broadcaster, author, and Regina Public School Board candidate, spoke with Sheila Gunn Reid about her province's election results.

Lise explained that although the mainstream media was projecting an NDP win for the province, rural Saskatchewan voters prevented that from happening.

"It is only for the rural people, the good, hard-working rural folks in Saskatchewan that kept us out of a socialist hellhole for the next four years," she said.

Sheila talked about how differently things could have gone if the NDP had won a few more seats:

It would have been disastrous to have Alberta being the lone conservative holdout on the prairies and in the country. I mean, can we really consider Doug Ford a conservative? Not really. I mean, in name only. But no, Saskatchewan and Alberta really are sisters at heart. We work in lockstep with each other, and we know what a good productive cross-border relationship does and looks like, where we don't have to do double the work.

Sheila asked Lise what she would recommend Scott Moe to do about the Sask United party, which was formed of conservatives who were unsatisfied with Moe's leadership and came close to splitting the vote in the recent election as a result.

"I would recommend that they take a couple of plays out of Premier Danielle Smith's playbook in bringing back those people into the fold, listening to them, hearing their concerns, and then figuring out a way for them to come back to the Sask party," she said. "I know that there are some still-existing hard feelings about what happened in Saskatchewan during the terrible time of COVID, and really, this was a party that was born because of what happened in COVID. And I think that we're all sort of far enough past it to acknowledge that none of us got away from that time without doing some really unprecedented things."