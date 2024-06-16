The Russia-Ukraine war may have killed 1M people. Why is there no real push for peace?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 14, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, with competing proposals from both sides that would see a resolution to the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made an offer to end the war, but this is being depicted in the media as Putin seeking "capitulation" from Ukraine and not a negotiated peace deal. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a 10-point deal which demands that Russia withdraw to pre-2014 borders — before it annexed Crimea.

"Maybe it's a dramatic opening position, but the idea that Russia would not only completely withdraw from Ukraine, but would also give back cities and industries and territories and a major port with two million people that has been annexed into Russia for a decade, so that Ukraine actually ended this war with more territory than it started in '22 — I just think that's an offer that's designed deliberately to fail," said Ezra.

While casualties in the Russia-Ukraine conflict are difficult to estimate, the war may have killed up to one million people. Though it could be 50 times as deadly as the contemporaneous Israel-Hamas war, there simply isn't the same pressure on the parties to reach a ceasefire.

"It's just astonishing to me that you have a constant drumbeat for a ceasefire between a democracy and a terrorist group, but this war between two major European powers, one of whom has nuclear weapons, it's cost hundreds of thousands of lives on each side — do you not find it unusual that there's no peace movement, especially from the left?" Ezra asked.