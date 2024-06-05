Saloon owner faces backlash after declaring June 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month'

Old State Saloon in Eagle, Idaho, has faced lots of backlash following the decision to designate June as "Heterosexual Awesomeness Month." The owner, Mark Fitzpatrick, faced consequences after the announcement, which included threats, cancelled orders, and false accusations.

In a recent interview with Rebel News, Mark Fitzpatrick, owner of Old State Saloon, discussed his decision to designate June as "Heterosexual Awesomeness Month." Fitzpatrick explained that his intention was to provide a positive celebration for heterosexual individuals, which he felt was needed in the current social climate.

Free beer for straight men! Eagle bar’s ‘Hetero Month’ puts ‘trans’ in transparent bigotry https://t.co/ymWX9KXcxW — Idaho Statesman (@IdahoStatesman) May 31, 2024

Fitzpatrick clarified, "It's heterosexual awesomeness month. It's not just for men, just to be clear. I think there was a lot of misunderstanding at first." He emphasized his strong beliefs about creation and the need to provide an alternative celebration in June that aligns with his values. "The month of June was coming and for me I have strong beliefs about, you know, God and creation and everything. And when I look at June, it's just not usually something that I would particularly want to participate in."

“This country is ready to stand up and say hey, enough is enough!” @oldstatesaloon pic.twitter.com/VbaQc3AiS0 https://t.co/O9TPCIRrra — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2024

Fitzpatrick highlighted that the initiative was not meant to oppose or attack any community. "No, it's not against, this has nothing to do with being against anybody or anything else. You know, it's just to celebrate heterosexuals. And it's just another, it's just another thing to celebrate. It's a different option."

When asked about societal pressures and discrimination against heterosexual men, Fitzpatrick responded candidly, "I think the most hated type of person on the planet right now is probably a male, white, Christian, heterosexual, you know. That's just the way it seems. I know people are gonna, you know, get all over me for saying that." He voiced concerns about the current state of societal values, urging people to stand up and voice their opinions. "I do think that people need to stand up and say, hey, enough is enough. We need to point out things that are wrong and things that are evil and shine light on those things."

Fitzpatrick recounted the backlash he faced after announcing the month, which included threats, cancelled orders, and false accusations. "I did expect some people to have a backlash against it, not to the extent that it was... there's other strange little threats and things happening. And a lot of people are saying they hope that I go to hell and things like that."

Despite these challenges, he noted the significant support he has received from various people, including some from the LGBTQ community. "We actually had a lot of LGBTQ people in yesterday. Of course, we welcome them... And we have a lot of people that are actually from LGBT that are very much in support of what we're doing because they say, hey, this has gone way too far."

An Idaho bar said it was the victim of theft and other backlash after announcing drink specials commemorating its heterosexual patrons during Pride Month. https://t.co/Tjcq7qNWg0 — NBC Montana (@NBCMontana) June 3, 2024

Fitzpatrick also shared a bizarre incident where he was falsely accused of being a sex offender due to a namesake's criminal history. "People were trying to dig up dirt on me and they found that guy and they assumed that that was me and they started spreading that all over the place."

In the face of adversity, Fitzpatrick remains resolute and encourages others to stand firm in their beliefs. "What I want to encourage the world to do that feels this way is to stand up and do something. Don't, don't let them cancel you. Don't let them mute you."

Despite the controversies and challenges, Fitzpatrick remains committed to his cause. When asked if he would do it again, he affirmed, "Yes. And the reason why is because I'm just done. Like I'm done. I'm done being quiet... Would I do all this again? For sure, 100%." He encourages other business owners to create spaces that foster open, respectful dialogue and uphold conservative values.