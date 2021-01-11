Sane ways to fight the lockdowns in Canada (2021 will get worse)

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at what will come as Trump leaves office and COVID enforcement gears up here in Canada.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about how Rebel News will face the new year:

Next week we will file a major constitutional challenge to one province’s lockdown rules. I hope to do more of the same. Sane things — not crazy things. Things you’d expect civil liberties groups like the CCLA to do, or opposition parties to do. But they just aren’t. In December people kept saying, I hope 2021 is going to be better than 2020. Of course it won’t be. Trump is gone, and so the dam is broken; the pandemic will be made permanent; the lockdowns will be more vicious; and if you thought enforcement of masks was illiberal, get ready for the enforcement of vaccines — get ready for vaccine passports, get ready for the loss of your freedoms if you don’t comply to Bill Gates and his globalist friends, who were all kept out by Trump, but who are now right in the centre.

