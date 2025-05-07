Sask NDP tables anti-separation bill

The Saskatchewan NDP will propose legislation to change referendum rules to pressure Premier Scott Moe on separation.

Saskatchewan's proposed Referendum and Plebiscite (Keep Saskatchewan in Canada) Amendment Act will be presented to legislators on Wednesday. The Opposition lacked specifics as the legislation had not yet been formally introduced.

The bill followed heated discourse yesterday at the Legislature, accusing the Saskatchewan Party of allowing "separatist" influence in government. Moe acknowledged that members of his caucus have spoken with supporters of Unified Grassroots.

Premier Moe faces mounting pressure from New Democrats and potential separatists alike, evidenced by a grassroots petition that has ruffled some feathers.

"This is a time when we should be building Canada up, not tearing everything down," said one New Democrat MLA. They questioned why Moe would allow "separatist" influence in his party.

Moe, who is not a separatist, told reporters that he wants "to work alongside this federal government to build Saskatchewan, within a very united and strong Canada." He also criticized Beck's proposed legislation, suggesting the NDP aims to suppress public opinion.

"They want to take away that voice. That's wrong," Moe told reporters yesterday.

Saskatchewan legislation enables public votes via plebiscites or referendums, provided 15% of eligible voters sign, reported the Globe.

Unified Grassroots accused the NDP of discrediting their group. "Our petition is legal, democratic and grounded in the right of the people to be heard. It does not demand separation – it demands a conversation," it said in a statement.

The government can order non-binding referendums, which become binding if over 60% vote the same way and at least 50% of eligible voters participate. The province can also direct plebiscites based on public interest, and legislators can initiate votes with a passed motion.

Alberta recently introduced legislation to amend citizen-initiated referendums. Now, only 177,000 signatures are required to make separation a ballot question.

Meanwhile, New Democrats believe the government's hesitation encourages separatist rhetoric, referencing Moe's past conversation with Unified Grassroots founder Nadine Ness, who authored the petition.

Garnering over 2,900 signatures, the Opposition urged Moe to oppose it, which his party has declined to do. An Angus Reid poll indicates that one-third of Saskatchewan residents desire separation, the highest in Canada.

Moe clarified that the prevailing sentiment in Saskatchewan is one of alienation and a desire for fair treatment within Confederation. He hopes to work with the federal government to strengthen Canada.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also expressed readiness to negotiate with the federal government. Despite not being a separatist, Smith views the status quo as unsustainable due to ongoing tensions between Alberta and Ottawa.

Smith stated that while her caucus supports national unity, she will not censor MLAs from expressing their views on Alberta separation. Her remarks follow MLA Jason Stephan, who publicly called for a referendum on Tuesday.

"We all have different ideas about how we get respect from Ottawa … I'm not going to be demonizing anybody who may have a different view than me," Smith said when asked about his remarks.

Moe admitted to recent conversations with Unified Grassroots members, noting he wouldn't know their affiliation at the time. He added that some caucus members have also engaged with the group.

"Many of those individuals aren't separatists in any way," he said. "They're just feeling a degree of frustration with the feeling of not being listened to by the federal government."