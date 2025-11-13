Sask. Party delegates pass rule requiring citizenship to vote in nomination process

Premier Scott Moe sailed through his Saskatchewan Party's leadership review with over 80% of support, despite the sting of losing 14 seats to the opposition NDP in 2024's provincial election.

While Moe's sweeping win was the primary focus, the sheer size of the party's annual convention also drew attention, as more than 1,000 members — the largest in Saskatchewan Party history — turned out in Saskatoon to make their voices heard.

A major change to the party's constitution saw delegates vote to ensure only Canadian citizens can vote in nomination races, a decision aimed at shoring up integrity in the party's nomination process in the aftermath of a scandal involving the federal Liberals and former MP Han Dong.

On this week's edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Lise Merle and Michael Couros to break down what they learned from this year's annual convention.

“It was an absolutely necessary change,” said Lise, dismissing the NDP's claims the policy is somehow racist. “One of the comments that was made was, if we limit our nominations to Canadian citizens, it's going to compel people that aren't Canadian citizens, who want to be involved, to become Canadian citizens.”

Those in attendance were overwhelmingly in support of the motion, added Michael.

“Anecdotally, there have been situations at nomination meetings where people voted for an individual and, I'm not sure of their citizenship status, but they were completely unclear as to why they were voting for this individual. They thought they were voting in an election, they thought they were voting to get him or her to a position in the party when all it was, was a nomination meeting.”