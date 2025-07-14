Sask Premier considering involuntary treatment policy

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe states his government is considering involuntary care policies for substance addiction, according to the Epoch Times.

“We’ve seen the conversation move forward in Alberta with respect to compassionate care. British Colombia is having a discussion about it. I think very much in this province, we’ve been having much of that discussion in the weeks and months gone by,” Moe said July 9 when asked about treatments for substance abuse.

Involuntary intervention is described as one tool to help people recover, but individuals would need to meet specific criteria.

Premier Moe stated many Canadian provinces are considering involuntary care policies, which Saskatchewan must also examine with the “best interest of individuals in mind.”

In B.C., an individual can be admitted for involuntary treatment if they have severe mental health and addiction disorders, or if they have an acute and severe psychiatric syndrome, such as a mood disorder or substance use disorder, or if a mental health condition persists even after addiction has been treated.

In Alberta, an adult will have to be likely to cause substantial harm to themselves or others within a reasonable time due to their substance use or addiction.

For youth, the threshold is slightly lower, to allow an intervention before the point of imminent danger and life-threatening harm.

Alberta's Compassionate Intervention Act, introduced in April, is Canada's first legislation allowing relatives, guardians, healthcare professionals, or police to request addiction treatment for individuals whose substance use poses a danger to themselves or others. It received Royal Assent on May 15.

Residents shouldn't have to choose between compassion and safety, according to Dan Williams, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“There is nothing caring and nothing compassionate, there’s nothing Canadian about leaving our loved ones to be stripped of their dignity and, given enough time, stripped of their life to this deadly disease of addiction,” he told reporters on April 15.

Premier Moe acknowledged there are situations where individuals are "not in a state" to make health decisions, such as treatment. “At times, there are judges that will actually move into that space,” he said.

“There is a place for the discussion, probably a place for this policy moving forward.”

B.C. opened involuntary treatment centres months ago in Surrey and Vancouver, as permitted by the provincial mental health act.

The province plans over 400 new mental health beds in hospitals statewide, allowing for involuntary care. Premier David Eby walked back support for “safer supply” last year after fielding public safety concerns.

Alberta’s most recent budget committed $180 million over three years to build two 150-bed compassionate intervention centres in Edmonton and Calgary, with construction expected to be completed by 2029.