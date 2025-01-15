Saskatchewan BEEFS UP border security as Trump’s tariff war nears

The province of Saskatchewan beefed up its border security Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to avoid a tariff war with the United States.

President-elect Donald Trump threatened Canada last November 25 with a 25% tariff on Canadian goods should it fail to curb illegal immigration and fentanyl exports into the country.

Saskatchewan’s Border Security Plan (SBSP) aims to increase law enforcement presence around its borders with Montana and North Dakota, reads a government press release.

“Our government is taking immediate steps to increase border integrity, ensuring the Saskatchewan-US border is secure and our communities are safe,” said Premier Scott Moe, noting the prospects of crippling tariffs are “very real”.

The province will deploy as many as 95 officers across several teams, including the conservation service, highway patrol and canine teams, if needed

At their disposal includes a mobile command unit, licence plate readers, drones, snowmobiles and three airplanes to bolster border security—in tandem with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

In the Fall Economic Statement, the Trudeau government also allocated $1.3 billion over six years to boost security at the border. The document does not detail how the money will be spent, but Ottawa suggests funding may supply additional drones and helicopters to monitor border activity.

The SBSP has been ordered to immediately patrol the border with the tariffs expected in less than a week, reported the Epoch Times.

Québec also announced a plan to mobilize up to 300 officers to the border, alongside 200 from Ontario, who announced additional security measures. Over 800 federal and provincial officers have already been deployed across Canada’s two largest provinces.

The Alberta government unveiled $29 million last month for a new enforcement unit and tougher regulations to curb drug trafficking, firearm smuggling, and unauthorized border crossings.

Premier Danielle Smith says the illicit activity harms communities on both sides of the border. “We cannot take concerns about border security lightly,” she told reporters at the time.

Trump earlier claimed the U.S. has a “$200 billion trade deficit” with Canada, which Moe refuted on Tuesday. “There is no trade deficit.”

However, the premier iterated that anything Trump says needs to be taken “very seriously,” given Canada has no leverage in the pending trade war.

“The fuel that comes from largely Saskatchewan and Alberta into U.S. refineries, it’s going to cost more. Thus will your groceries, thus will everything,” Moe told reporters yesterday.

The Trudeau government considered export tariffs on staple resources to counter U.S. tariffs last month. “Export tariffs on our own products… is exactly as ridiculous as it sounds,” Moe said at the time.

Saskatchewan sends roughly $30 billion in products to the United States each year, who in turn sends the province 80% of its imports.

The stalwart Conservative and his premier colleagues are set to meet with outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, amid renewed calls for a spring election.

“We have no negotiating strength with president-elect Trump, who is coming in with the most significant mandate in recent history,” he said.

Canada has until Monday, January 20 to avoid a trade war with the incoming Trump administration.