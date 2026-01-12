Shocking 'gender-affirming' care surgeries exposed in Saskatchewan

We have the official Government of Saskatchewan data on gender-affirming, 2SLGBTQIA+ healthcare for the last five years. And it's not good.

A few months ago, Rebel News submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for records showing age breakdowns of surgical gender-related interventions.

What the documents show is a pattern of abuse, a staggering waste of medical resources, and an alarming rise in procedures, including on Saskatchewan children.

Excision of the reproductive organs by way of a surgical hysterectomy for girls, or an orchiectomy for boys, is available to kids 19 and under, but precise numbers were redacted for confidentiality.

By the way, click here to see what orchiectomies are. Mastectomies and nipple reconstructions — that is, the excision of healthy breast tissue for children under 19 — totaled 99 surgeries in five years.

The thing that gender activists claim isn't happening, not only happened, but it happened 99 times.

For the record, one is too many, however mutilating the healthy bodies of 99 young women and teens qualifies as a proper medical scandal.

For adults, it's even more stark. Hysterectomies, which remove the female reproductive organs for women who think they're men, climbed from seven to 32 over those years.

Mastectomies and nipple work, which includes breast implants for trans women, skyrocketed from 23 up to 63.

Total excision of the male genital tract or — male to female bottom surgery — has been redacted but yes, hollowing out one's manhood to make way for female anatomy is a box to check as an option on Saskatchewan's “free” healthcare menu of readily available services.

Grand totals were redacted by the government, but we were able to get some numbers. They signal a massive delay of healthcare services for others on waitlists, tens of millions in wasted resources, attributed to facility overcrowding, with gender surgeries disproportionately adding to the burden of pharmacy, nursing and other downstream health care providers.

Anyone with eyeballs can see the trend: a massive increase in procedures. And who would support this? The insane woke left. They think nothing of mutilating healthy bodies on demand, and yet they wonder: where did the breast health services for Saskatchewan women go?

Reports of long waits for breast imaging and diagnosis, women needing corrective surgery only to be given the cold shoulder, and no care for Post Breast Implant Syndrome or detransitioners, and all of this despite solid recruitment efforts by the government of Saskatchewan. Health sector resources have never been stretched thinner, yet in Saskatchewan we have our priorities upside down.

Women needing cancer care and hormonal replacement therapies are hard pressed to get them on account of the men with fetishes and the unstable young people brainwashed to believe that chemically castrating and dismembering themselves is the only way to happiness. Why is this?

The women and children of Saskatchewan deserve the best, and they're not getting it because gender has been prioritized. DEI Healthcare has been prioritized

Keen Rebel viewers already know that Saskatchewan has nine members of WPATH — the World Professional Association for Transgender Health — a network of ideologically captured health practitioners satisfying a truly deranged political movement.

What you might not know is in Saskatchewan, gender diverse people have access to unlimited and dedicated services through the Trans Navigator Program which fast tracks “affirming healthcare pathways, including surgery referrals, hormone therapy, mental health resources, legal name/gender changes, community supports, and more.”

Oh excellent! You know who doesn't have that kind of access? The rest of us.

And you'll remember what we warned about on the Rebel Roundup back in August? When Chappell Roan namedropped Saskatchewan, it put us on the map for all the wrong reasons. It signaled that we're a safe space for the 'Refu-Ts and Qs', and the stats confirmed it.

The numbers provided by the Government of Saskatchewan suggest that we've become a regional hub for sex-rejecting surgeries. Including on children. Is this what we want to be known for, Saskatchewan?

Non-residents are included in these counts, making Saskatchewan a tourist destination for unnecessary surgeries, just like we predicted. Now that we all know that gender affirming surgeries in Saskatchewan have tripled in just a few years and how many resources they're gobbling up, Saskatchewan's only choice going forward is to decisively stop these acts of medical barbarism and resource abuse with the Notwithstanding Clause. Again, if necessary. And it is necessary.

We need to spend our precious health resources on the women who actually need them, Not those seeking medical validation of a mental issue. Pathways and access to these procedures accelerated without clear public understanding nor a full and honest debate.

Right now, Saskatchewan has an opportunity to ensure medical pathways are guided by common sense, and to make the best available use of resources. An opportunity to end what this really is: DEI driven healthcare. After all, in 2023, when Saskatchewan was given the opportunity to act on questions of names and pronouns with the Saskatchewan Parents Bill of Rights, it did.



We have the same opportunity now to ensure that we're prioritizing women's access to care and protecting children from irreversible decisions made before they are ready to fully understand their consequences.

We have the opportunity to act early rather than late.

Millions of Canadian children have been introduced to harmful gender ideology by their schools, and Rebel News has been reporting on it for half a decade.

