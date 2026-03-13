Saskatchewan moves to protect law-abiding firearm owners from federal confiscation program

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, and Tamara Lich discussed the Saskatchewan government's efforts to protect law-abiding firearm owners from the federal government's controversial 'buyback' program.

This week, the Saskatchewan government passed amendments to the Saskatchewan Firearms Act, introducing a new mechanism to protect lawful firearms owners affected by federal prohibitions and the national 'buyback' plan.

These changes allow eligible owners to apply for a "certificate of exemption" through an upcoming online portal, enabling them to continue possessing and storing their now-prohibited firearms on behalf of the province until they receive fair market-value compensation from Ottawa, while exempting them from certain federal prosecution risks for non-surrender.

Sheila applauded Scott Moe's government for taking steps to ensure law-abiding Saskatchewan firearm owners aren't prosecuted under the Liberals' controversial initiative.

"I was critical of Premier Scott Moe earlier, in the week, but I'll let that go by the wayside for a minute to celebrate the efforts of his government to protect law-abiding firearm owners from unlawful seizure of their property and unfair scapegoating of them for the crimes of gangster using illegal firearms in Canada's progressively-run big cities," she said.

The move was announced by Premier Moe during the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention this week, with Justice Minister Tim McLeod emphasizing the protective measures target law-abiding owners (farmers, hunters, sport shooters) rather than criminals.