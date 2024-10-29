Saskatchewan Party wins majority government, Scott Moe to remain premier

Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday evening, defeating Carla Beck's NDP in a tight race.

While the Saskatchewan Party lost out in Regina and Saskatoon, it found enough votes across the province to be elected in 35 seats compared to the NDP's 26 seats. There are 61 seats in the province's legislature.

“Thank you once again Saskatchewan for placing your trust in our party, the Saskatchewan Party,” Moe told supporters after a closer than anticipated election outcome.

“This was a much closer election than we’ve seen for some time," he said. “We must do better and we most certainly will,” added the premier.

Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid and guest Lise Merle broke down the results as they were coming in.

Speaking about the leaders' reaction to the election results, Gunn Reid said, "I noticed that he did something that Carla Beck didn't do."

"He thanked Carla Beck, said she did a good job, thanked her family, thanked the NDP. She didn't do any of that."

NDP leader Carla Beck addressed supporters after the loss: “Friends, we came so close. You know, when we started this campaign many people didn’t give us much of a chance, but we believed. And because of the hard work and determination of all of you in this room and right across this province, we gave people a reason to hope again.”

The Saskatchewan NDP hasn't been in power since 2007, when they were led by former premier Lorne Calvert.