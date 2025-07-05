Saskatchewan scientist defies CBC smear and offers free ALS treatment

In a bold stand against a targeted smear campaign, neuroscientist and biochemist Dr. Dayan Goodenowe is offering free treatment to Saskatchewan residents with ALS at his private Moose Jaw clinic.

This comes after what he calls a coordinated attack by the CBC, the ALS Society of Saskatchewan, and NDP critic Jared Clarke to discredit his groundbreaking work.

Dr. Goodenowe, a globally recognized expert in regenerative neuroscience, has spent decades researching biochemical prodromes—early warning signs of diseases like ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. Using patented mass spectrometry technology he invented in 1999, he tracks and corrects chemical imbalances in the body, focusing on plasmalogens, critical molecules for brain and nerve function.

He says that his approach doesn’t just slow symptoms — it aims to repair cellular health from the inside out.

On June 13, CBC’s Geoff Leo published a story that Goodenowe says twisted facts to undermine his clinic’s innovative ALS program. A week later, the ALS Society and Clarke escalated the attack with a press conference filled with inflammatory rhetoric. But Goodenowe remains undeterred and has released his full June 9 CBC interview, exposing what he calls a breach of journalistic integrity.

Goodenowe is doubling down with his newly launched ALS Saskatchewan Challenge, offering his full suite of services — free — to any Saskatchewan resident with ALS willing to participate. He says that this isn’t about politics, but about giving hope and options to a community in need.

His treatment targets the chemical imbalances that overstimulate motor neurons, offering a science-driven alternative to conventional drugs. While not a cure, Goodenowe’s work represents cutting-edge options for ALS patients.

A virtual event on July 30 will allow interested residents to learn more and ask questions. This is science fueled by courage — a direct challenge to the status quo and a beacon for those seeking real solutions.