Saskatoon mayoral candidate to skip out on city's Pride events

A candidate in Saskatoon's ongoing mayoral race will not attend the city's Pride events out of respect for the organizers' wishes.

Gord Wyant, a former Saskatchewan Party MLA, was barred along with all other party MLAs from Pride events in the province due to the party's backing of the Parents' Bill of Rights.

That law prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without first receiving consent by their parents.

Saskatoon Pride issued a statement at the start of June that members who voted "yeah" to the bill are banned from 2024 Pride parade events and all other festival activities.

“They are not allies to two-spirit, trans, or other queer people in this province,” Saskatoon Pride said. “How to move forward? Repeal Bill 137 and a wary conversation can begin.”

Though Wyant was not in the legislature to vote for the bill during its third and final reading, he did support it during the first and second readings, reports Global.

He said he had spoken to organizers to tell them that he was no longer an MLA for the party.

“I’ve had a good conversation with them and I’ll be very respectful of the decision that they’ve made with respect to participation in the parade,” Wyant said.

He said he'd speak with the group after the festivities are over.

Wyant said the first two votes were procedural: “I didn’t feel comfortable with the legislation and that’s the reason I wasn’t there. I took the opportunity to be at another event that day.”

Wyant says he has participated in other Pride events in the past as a Sask. Party MLA and as a Saskatoon city councillor.

“But the fact of the matter is they’ve said it would be uncomfortable if I was there, so I’ll respect their views and wishes.”