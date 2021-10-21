Saskatoon police put 160 hours into tracking down maskless PPC supporters

Police in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan have been busy lately, putting 160 hours (and counting) into an investigation of maskless attendees following the People's Party of Canada hosting a mostly maskless election night gathering in the city.

Good to know there aren't better things the police could be using their resources on.

Joining an episode of The Ezra Levant Show last week to discuss this use of public resources was new Rebel contributor — and Saskatchewan resident — Kelly Lamb.

There's a lot of hypocrisy [in enforcement], we'll put it that way. We've seen examples across the country, and across the world, of hypocrisy with all kinds of politicians and bureaucrats — those making the most fear-based policies are showing that they're not too afraid or they don't worry too much about the repercussions, because there really aren't any. Nobody's losing an income, nobody's getting in any trouble. Things just move on, they get a slap on the wrist, some people yell at them on Twitter and they move on. Meanwhile, certain political parties, certain people, it almost seems, are just being watched so carefully as though maybe they're making an example of them.

