Save the ostriches! Help stop the Canadian government's cruel killing order

Just over one week! That's all the time ostrich farmers in Edgewood, British Columbia, have to save their flock of 400 ostriches. February 1 isn’t just the deadline for the slaughter of these exotic birds, which their farmers insist are healthy, it’s also the date they’re required to dispose of the bodies.

Why? Because the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a culling order after an anonymous tip led them to the secluded farm and claimed that the PCR test results they ran on two diseased birds came back positive for H5N1 avian flu weeks ago.

Yet as you’ll learn in an upcoming report, the farmers have good reason to believe that their 400 remaining long-necked friends have already achieved natural immunity for the avian flu and it’s possible that the younger ones who did get sick were not sick with H5N1 at all.

Even worse, the ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms are not even used for human consumption. Instead, they’ve been crucial to a groundbreaking collaboration with Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University.

Through this partnership, scientists and the university’s president, Dr. Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, have been successfully extracting antibodies from the birds robust eggs in an effort to further interventions to the avian flu that's supposedly the reason for ordering the killing of the birds and millions upon millions of others like them.



But such progress doesn’t align with the $590 million grant Moderna just received to develop mRNA vaccines for bird flu, does it?

