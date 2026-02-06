Scandalous! Numerous Toronto cops criminally charged; offences range from drug trafficking to conspiracy to commit murder

The cops are supposed to be the good guys. The cops are supposed to be the people you call when a crime is being committed. The cops are supposed to be squeaky clean, not corrupt.

So it’s downright shocking that York Regional Police investigators announced they arrested and charged seven Toronto Police Service officers, one retired Toronto Police Service officer, and 19 additional suspects in a seven-month investigation into organized crime and corruption.

The investigation, dubbed “Project South,” began last after police uncovered and stopped a conspiracy to commit murder at a home in York Region.

According to a YRPS media release*, on June 20, 2025, a suspect vehicle attended the residence and collided with a marked York Regional Police cruiser that was stationed at the home. Ultimately, three suspects, including two youths and one adult, Almar Heath, were taken into custody. (*Note: we must quote verbatim from the YRPS press release. Rebel News visited the headquarters of YRPS on Thursday for a 10am press conference. Alas, we were refused entry under threat of trespass. Only state-funded mainstream media outlets were allowed in. So much for transparency and accountability.)

In any event, investigators allege that prior to the June 20 incident, TPS Constable Timothy Barnhardt had unlawfully accessed a police database, performing a query that produced confidential information.

Through further investigation, police found evidence of numerous unlawful queries alleged to be conducted by Constable Barnhardt and other officers within the Toronto Police Service. In multiple cases, investigators determined the addresses returned by the unlawful queries were later the location of criminal incidents, including an extortion, commercial robberies and shootings. Investigators allege that the confidential information gleaned from the queries was shared with Brian Da Costa, Elwyn Satanowsky and others, who police believe are known to various criminal networks.

In all, three officers and one retired officer have been charged with offences related to unlawful queries and the distribution of confidential, personal information.

At the scene of a shooting in the City of Vaughan in September, police arrested Kaejean Doman, who was alleged to be in possession of a firearm police believe was imported illegally into Canada. Forensic examination has since connected that weapon to at least eight shootings across southern Ontario.

Doman was charged with a number of firearm-related offences and remains in custody.

Police allege that Doman, along with Median Jackson and Devonte Barker Campbell, had access to confidential information obtained by Constable Barnhardt and were recruiting other actors to conduct crimes at various locations.

As the investigation unfolded, police also uncovered a plan, led by Da Costa, in which Toronto police officers intended to support the operation of illegal cannabis dispensaries by accepting bribes to obstruct any possible enforcement action to be taken at those locations.

Four officers face bribery charges in connection to this operation.

Three Toronto officers also face charges related to the trafficking of cocaine. One officer faces charges for the theft of personal property, which included driver’s licenses, health cards, passports and credit cards.

Investigators working on Project South also arrested numerous suspects who face charges for the commercial drug trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine, illicit cannabis, fentanyl, heroin and oxycodone.

So, in the aftermath, what happens now?

Well, it essentially boils down to police investigating police in the weeks and months ahead. Which is somewhat problematic.

And some questions arise:

Just how big is this conspiracy?

Who is one supposed to trust when it comes to policing these days?

How high in the ranks does this corruption scandal run?

When is Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw going to submit his letter of resignation?

Is it even possible for the police to restore public confidence?

Again, in the meantime, police are investigating police. Which brings to mind the Latin phrase, Quis custodiet ipsos custodes. Translation: “Who watches the watchers?”