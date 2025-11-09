Meet Scotiabank exec Rayan Malak—a vile Jew hater

Rayan Malak, Scotiabank's Senior Credit Structuring Manager, is an odious individual. His antisemitic social media posts reveal him to be a person of poor character, despite his professional role.

For instance, Malak believes a north Toronto synagogue, vandalized 10 times in 18 months, is a false flag operation by Jews "playing victim." He suspects a "Jewish lobby" controls matters and claims Jews complain about "how shitty they are."

This individual, a true scumbag, even posted, "Jewish propaganda is unmatched," referencing a Holocaust survivor meeting a hostage's mother. Unbelievable.

Malak openly expresses antisemitism, spreading conspiracy theories about "Jewish privilege," "classic Jews" in Middle Eastern conflicts, Jewish election interference, and calling X's algorithm "very Jewy."

The executive went further by celebrating anti-Jewish violence, praising the October 7, 2023 massacre and expressing hope for Israeli civilian deaths. Two days later, he glorified Hamas, responsible for 1,200 deaths and 250 kidnappings, with the statement, "Resistance Is Here."

Rebel News visited Scotiabank's Toronto headquarters for Malak's perspective but were told he and media relations were unavailable. This raises the question of Scotiabank's stance on his employment, given their past zero-tolerance policy for "offensive" speech.

Gary Duke of Grand Prairie, Alta., was fired as a Scotiabank customer after politely asking to remove the rainbow icon from his banking app. His account was terminated, presumably for being transphobic, in the name of “inclusivity.”

Then there is Toronto senior "Jane," who was fired as a Scotiabank customer for suggesting their diversity, equity, and inclusion policy should include seniors. The reason for this termination is unclear.

Meanwhile, thousands of Freedom Convoy donors had their bank accounts frozen in 2022—we won't forget that bank bullying.

Scotiabank exhibits a stark double standard: customers face account termination or freezing for "un-woke" opinions, yet an employee advocating for Jewish genocide receives a promotion, not reprimand.