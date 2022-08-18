Scotland appoints man to be some sort of menstruation dignity official

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Rebel News has returned to the Netherlands to cover the Dutch farmer protests against the government's plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Please donate here to support our 100% viewer-funded journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, accommodations, and meals. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

Modern feminists are getting a punch right to the uterus by our old friend biology, and I just love to see it. A man has just been appointed to be some sort of Scottish menstruation respect official.

Here’s Sky News:

Backlash after a man is appointed Scotland's first 'period dignity officer' Mr [Jason] Grant, a former personal trainer, has been given the job of promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges across the Tay region. The role also includes discussing issues around menopause. His appointment comes as Scotland becomes the first country in the world to introduce a law to widen access, free of charge, to sanitary products. ...Susan Dalgety, a feminist and columnist for The Scotsman newspaper, told Sky News: "It's great that Scotland is the first country in the world to offer free period products - thanks largely to the efforts of Monica Lennon, a Labour MSP who made tackling period poverty her mission. But I am astonished that a man has been appointed to be lead on "period dignity" in Tayside. It takes mansplaining to a new level. Jason has said being a man will help him reduce stigma and that it is time to normalise topics like menstruation and menopause.

I’d like to know why modern feminists are annoyed. This is what they have been advocating for: men telling women that they know what it feels like to be women. There’s nothing men can't do better than women, including being women, so why should this be any different?

We have been told for years now that all it takes is a feeling, even a passing fancy, for someone to know exactly, inside their bones, what it means to be and live as a woman. Men have been appointing themselves to be expert women all over the place.

The United States has its first female four-star admiral, assistant secretary for health Rachel Levine. There’s Lia Thomas, who won first place in the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) first division swimming championship, her final competition as a college athlete. Caitlyn Jenner won woman of the year in 2015 after being in an artificially female body for minutes.

I think the whole idea of this period dignity officer is ridiculous. I think the appointment of a man to the position is even stupider. But how did feminists think this was going to end? They have told us men are better at being women for ten years. And women have been just nodding along.