Sean Feucht, a U.S.-based pastor, gained prominence for incorporating music into his church services, often held outdoors, which proved particularly impactful during COVID-19 lockdowns. He views his work as biblical rather than political, despite its clear political implications in America's culture wars.

Feucht's "Let Us Worship" movement began accidentally in response to California's strict lockdown measures, which permitted various businesses to operate while shutting down churches and banning singing. He felt compelled to act, believing the church's 2,000-year tradition of worship, even amidst pandemics and strife, should not be silenced.

Feucht's Canadian tour faced cancellations from the get-go, with a national park permit revoked due to "safety issues" related to his views, rather than explicitly his Christian faith. This decision, seemingly based on threats against him, allowed those making the threats to prevail.

Cancellations in Charlottetown, Moncton, and Vaughan were also attributed to "safety" by their respective governments—a reason highlighted as an excuse.

Conversely, the Irish band Kneecap, named after an IRA torture method, receives full Canadian government support. Radio silence from Public Safety Canada.

In addition, Mark Carney’s public safety minister has recused himself from dealings with the Tamil Tigers, a designated terror group, due to his past support as a lawyer and advocacy for terrorists to enter Canada while an MP.