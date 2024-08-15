Secret Service agent leaves post to breastfeed before Trump rally

The site agent, who had traveled from the Atlanta Field Office, was discovered in a room designated for "official work" just minutes before Trump's motorcade was due to arrive. The agent was reportedly accompanied by two family members in the restricted area.

🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: During a Donald Trump visit to North Carolina yesterday, a woman Secret Service special agent abandoned her post to breastfeed with no permission/warning to the event site agent, according to three sources in the Secret Service community.



Shortly… pic.twitter.com/lkfhhLcA0B — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 15, 2024

Sources familiar with the incident claim that the agent and her family were escorted to the room by an unauthorized staff member, bypassing standard security checkpoints. This breach of protocol has raised concerns about adherence to security measures at high-profile political events.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi addressed the situation, stating, "All employees of the U.S. Secret Service are held to the highest standards." He assured that the incident did not impact the North Carolina event but confirmed that the specifics are under examination. Guglielmi declined further comment, citing the matter as a personnel issue.

This security lapse comes just over a month after a serious incident at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where an assassination attempt resulted in the former president being grazed by a bullet in the ear. This security breach had already intensified scrutiny of the Secret Service's preparedness for such events.

In the aftermath of the Pennsylvania incident, former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on July 23, following mounting external pressure. The latest occurrence in North Carolina is likely to fuel ongoing discussions about security measures and protocols surrounding the protection of high-profile political figures.