Secret Service chief faces calls to resign over Trump rally shooting

In a tense House Oversight Committee hearing, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle faced intense scrutiny and calls for her resignation over her agency's handling of the recent shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) set a confrontational tone in his opening statement, declaring, "It is my firm belief, Director Cheatle, that you should resign." Comer described the July 13 incident as "one of the darkest days in American political history," emphasizing the gravity of the security lapse.

Despite the pressure, Cheatle has refused to step down. Instead, she appeared before the committee under subpoena to answer questions about the events that unfolded during the rally.

In her testimony, Cheatle acknowledged the agency's shortcomings, stating, "On July 13th, we failed." She claimed to take full responsibility for the security breach and vowed to "move heaven and earth" to prevent similar incidents in the future but was unable to answer basic questions posed to her by the committee.

The director faced pointed questions about the decision-making process that led to security vulnerabilities, particularly regarding the positioning of agents. When asked about the absence of personnel on the roof used by the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, Cheatle revealed that the building was outside the designated security perimeter.

"We're still looking into the advanced process and the decisions made," Cheatle said, adding that the incident is under thorough investigation to determine if alternative measures should have been taken.

While declining to disclose specific personnel numbers, Cheatle maintained that the agency had deployed "a sufficient number of agents" for the event. However, this assertion did little to quell the concerns of committee members seeking answers on behalf of the American public.

Cheatle was unable to provide basic information to members of the committee, refusing to tell them how many times requests for security from the Trump campaign had been denied.

As the hearing progressed, it became clear that Cheatle did not have any proper response for the Secret Service's mishandling of the Trump rally shooting, or why it was allowed to happen.