Secret Service faces scrutiny as agents put on leave after Trump shooting

AP Photo/Gene J. Puska

Following the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, several U.S. Secret Service members have been placed on administrative leave, Fox News reports. The action comes nearly six weeks after the incident in Butler County, Pennsylvania, which has sparked intense scrutiny of the agency's security protocols.

According to Fox News, at least five Secret Service members, including one from Trump's personal protective team and four from the Pittsburgh Field Office, were put on leave. The delayed response has drawn criticism from various quarters, including Tristan Leavitt, president of Empower Oversight, who called it a "ridiculously delayed reaction" on social media.

The assassination attempt, carried out by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, exposed potential security vulnerabilities. Crooks fired shots at the former president from a rooftop 130 yards from the rally stage, despite reportedly being spotted by witnesses and identified by security personnel over an hour before Trump's appearance.

In the aftermath of the incident, lawmakers held hearings to question the Secret Service and FBI about security lapses. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned ten days after the attempted assassination.

The House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. James Comer, has called for accountability within the agency. Rep. Comer stated, "There must be accountability at the Secret Service for its historic failures that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump."

“Holding negligent employees accountable is the first step. I look forward to the Task Force’s findings of its investigation. We must ensure the Secret Service does not fail again,” he added.