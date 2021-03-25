Secret Service intervened in “bizarre” gun-related incident involving Hunter Biden: report

Forbes

A new scandal befell the son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, on Thursday morning, with a new report outlining allegations that the Secret Service intervened in a firearms-related incident several years ago involving Hunter.

The report follows revelations that the president’s son was under a federal criminal investigation in December over his business dealings overseas.

Politico reports the allegations Hunter Biden currently faces involve an October 2018 incident between him and Hallie Biden, the wife of Hunter’s deceased brother, Beau. Following Beau’s death, Hunter dated Hallie and later fathered a child with a stripper while he was living with the widow.

According to the report, Hallie Biden allegedly threw Hunter Biden’s gun in a trash can behind a grocery store, prompting an investigation from law enforcement officials who were concerned about the proximity of the trash can to a nearby high school. Hallie later returned to retrieve the firearm only to discover it was missing.

In a police report obtained by Politico, law enforcement officials were concerned that the gun could be used in a crime.

According to the explosive report, Secret Service agents in Wilmington, Delaware, approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked for the paperwork involving the sale. Politico’s reporting is based on two sources, one who “has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other [who] was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact.”

Suspecting that the Secret Service officers intended to hide Hunter’s ownership of the firearm in case it was involved in a crime, the gun store owner refused to supply them with the paperwork, according to the two whistleblowers.

Politico reports that the gun store owner, Ron Palmieri, would later turn the papers over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which enforces federal gun laws.

Politico obtained the receipt for the gun from Oct. 12, 2018, and its Firearms Transaction Record. According to the site, “Hunter responded ‘no’ to a question on the transaction record that asks, 'Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?' Five years earlier, he had been discharged from the Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine, and he and family members have spoken about his history of drug use.”

As noted by the Daily Wire, lying on an ATF form 4473 is a felony that carries a hefty prison sentence. “Lying on an ATF Form 4473 is a felony that can carry a 10-year prison sentence with a $250,000 fine. The report comes as Joe Biden has demanded that Congress enact tougher gun laws,” Daily Wire reports.

According to Politico, Hallie Biden informed Hunter of what she did, prompting him to tell her to retrieve the missing firearm as previously noted. The Delaware State Police and the FBI questioned Hunter Biden over the incident. A copy of the police report provided to Politico states that Hunter “became very agitated” when asked if the gun had been used to commit a crime.

According to the police report, Hunter was also asked if he was doing drugs or drinking, prompting him to say that Hallie was concerned about his mental instability, and that she was concerned that he was going to attempt suicide.

The gun was reportedly returned by an older man who rummaged through the grocery store's trash for recyclable items. The publication reports that the incident did not result in any charges or arrests.

“The Secret Service says it has no record of its agents investigating the incident, and Joe Biden, who was not under protection at the time, said through a spokesperson he has no knowledge of any Secret Service involvement,” reports Politico.