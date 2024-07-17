Secret Service warned of security gap before Trump rally shooting

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The U.S. Secret Service was reportedly alerted to a critical security gap before the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, according to local law enforcement officials.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger told the Washington Post that the Secret Service was informed about the local police department's lack of manpower to secure the building where the shooter gained access.

A Secret Service official confirmed Goldinger's claim, acknowledging the importance of officers posted outside buildings to prevent potential assassins from reaching rooftops. The absence of this crucial security measure may have contributed to 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks' ability to climb onto the roof and open fire on Trump and rally attendees.

Video analysis by the Post revealed that police were warned at least 86 seconds before the shooting began, raising questions about the response time and overall security protocols.

Despite the security failure, Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle has stated she will not resign. Cheatle is scheduled to testify before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee next week regarding the attempted assassination.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "The Secret Service has a no-fail mission, yet it failed on Saturday when a madman attempted to assassinate President Trump, killed an innocent victim, and harmed others."

Comer vowed that his committee will "get answers" during the public hearing set for Monday at 10 a.m. ET on Capitol Hill.