Sen. Tim Scott attacked as “Uncle Tim” after delivering Republican rebuttal to Biden address

Associated Press

Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott delivered an address following President Joe Biden’s own congressional address yesterday, in an effort to rebut the Democrat president’s claims and take him to task. Although Scott’s remarks were well received by conservatives and Republicans alike, some extremely woke liberals decided to attack Scott, who is black, with racial slurs.

Minorities who refuse to fall in line with the illiberal left often find themselves targeted by racially charged attacks, accusing them of being traitors to their own race. And the attacks against Sen. Scott are no different — he was called “Uncle Tim,” a variation of the racist term “Uncle Tom.” The phrase even trended on Twitter for several hours.

During his address, Scott said liberals often call him the N-word, and “Uncle Tom” due to the fact that he is a black Republican.

Twitter is choosing to trend a racist attack from the left on Sen. Tim Scott, the black Republican senator from South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/kpyPOHnuXJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2021

As noted by the Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway, “Twitter is choosing to trend a racist attack from the left on Sen. Tim Scott, a Black Republican Senator from South Carolina.”

What was your excuse for these 4 tweets? https://t.co/N3fQby2X2U pic.twitter.com/0tl9ogvTrh — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) April 29, 2021

While some liberals attacked Scott for his race, others were aggravated by his claim that America is not a racist country. Scott’s remarks went against the narrative perpetuated by the woke left, which is supported by corporations like Apple, Microsoft, and Nike that have pledged to end systemic racism through their support of social causes like Black Lives Matter.

Tim Scott says "America is not a racist country." Not sure how this man lives with himself. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 29, 2021

Tim Scott: “America is not a racist country.” pic.twitter.com/zqqpawJgMa — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) April 29, 2021

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” said Scott. “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”

Scott has been endorsed by former President Trump in his 2022 reelection bid, and the senator enjoys popularity among both moderates and MAGA Republicans.