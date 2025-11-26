Senate moves to block inquiry into ABC’s editorial standards

The Senate has rejected a motion to launch an inquiry into the ABC, leaving questions about the broadcaster’s accountability unresolved.

The proposed inquiry aimed to examine the ABC’s compliance with its obligations for accuracy and impartiality, amid growing concerns over high-profile errors and controversial reporting.

The motion was voted down on Wednesday afternoon, sparking disappointment from those who had called for closer scrutiny of the national broadcaster.

“There have been many times when the ABC has failed the impartiality test,” Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson, a former ABC journalist, told Sky News.

While acknowledging the broadcaster does “some very good work,” Henderson said there have also been “very big failings.”

“One of the big issues is that there is a statutory obligation to comply with the fact that every report, every bit of news and information must be accurate and impartial,” she said.

Henderson highlighted cases including the doctoring of a photo of Liberal Senator Jane Hume and the “hectoring of Sussan Ley” during an appearance on 7.30 as examples of the ABC falling short.

She also cited the defamation case of former special forces commando Heston Russell, who successfully sued the ABC after additional gunshots were added to a report alleging he fired at unarmed civilians in Afghanistan.

“It should have very, very quickly recognised its mistakes and addressed them and apologised to Heston. Instead, it dragged him through the mud,” Henderson said.

“That sort of behaviour by a national broadcaster is just completely unacceptable. So this is a really good opportunity for the Senate to have its say, but more importantly, for all Australians to have their say, including to make submissions.”

With the inquiry blocked, critics say the ABC remains largely untested on its impartiality, leaving Australians without a formal avenue to scrutinise the public broadcaster’s reporting standards.