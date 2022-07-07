Senate of Canada is seeking help to cut its emissions

The scheme intends to offset all emissions from the red chamber in just 7.5 years. "The Senate of Canada is committed to achieving a goal of a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030."

A request for information (RFI) was posted to the federal government's procurement and tenders website July 6, 2022.

"This RFI is issued to solicit information from experienced entities on what criteria and methodologies would be necessary to include as part of a Statement of Work for contracting an external expert. The Senate of Canada does not currently have the expertise required to fulfil its objective of achieving net-zero by 2030.

The Senate of Canada is committed to achieving a goal of a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030. This would include scope 1, 2 and meaningful inclusion of scope 3 emissions (as defined in the Greenhouse Gas Protocol: “Scope 1 emissions are the GHGs produced directly from sources that are owned or controlled, for example, from the combustion of fuels in vehicles or in heating buildings." Scope 2 GHG emissions are those generated indirectly from the consumption of purchased energy (electricity, heating and cooling). Scope 3 GHG emissions are indirect emissions resulting from an organization’s operations.”

The upper chamber has been meeting by way of hybrid sessions, with some senators appearing in person, and others, like Alberta's Paula Simons, relegating herself to covid hermithood during the pandemic.

The request closes on July 29 if you think you are the right member of people-kind for the job to reduce the hot air in the Senate.