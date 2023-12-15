Senate passes gun confiscation law Bill C-21

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Rebel News HANDS OFF OUR GUNS Trudeau's gun grab is nothing more than an authoritarian assault on law-abiding firearms owners. Let's keep Trudeau's mitts off of our property! 32,903 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Secure

Ottawa’s controversial gun confiscation bill passed the Senate late Thursday evening without amendments, earning praise from most of the upper chamber.

The Senate passed a significantly expanded version of Bill C-21, An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms), by a vote of 60 to 24.

Under consideration by the Senate National Security, Defence and Veterans Affairs Committee for six months, the upper chamber heard from 66 witnesses on the bill. They submitted several observations but no formal amendments during that period.

“After a prolonged struggle and several hours of testimony from expert witnesses who opposed the majority of the bill, the current Government and the Senate have decided to pass Bill C-21,” said Jordan Vandenhoff, spokesperson for the Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA).

“This bill directly affects those who own firearms legally and does not improve public safety or affect criminals in any way,” he added.

WATCH: PM Trudeau confirms the Bill C-21 gun grab will take away selected hunting weapons.



Sign our petition and tell Trudeau to keep his https://t.co/fKt9f8Ubs7! pic.twitter.com/4Bh9dJ2xa8 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 20, 2022

Conservative senators contend future governments will have to correct the "serious errors" that remain within the "extremely divisive bill."

According to Gunblog.ca publisher Nicolas Johnson, the Trudeau Liberals and their supporters are “committing massive fraud” with Bill C-21. “They’re pretending to go after ‘Bad Guys,’ but the law targets only ‘Good Guys,’” he said.

“It has nothing to do with stopping ‘Bad Guys.’”

Upon receiving royal assent, it will impose a "freeze" on the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns in Canada and introduce a prospective Criminal Code "technical definition" on what constitutes a prohibited ‘assault-style’ firearm.

That technical definition will receive a mandatory parliamentary review every five years, reported CTV News.

In a surprising move by the Trudeau Liberals, they withdrew controversial amendments to Bill C-21 that targeted rifles and shotguns popular with hunters, sport shooters, and gun collectors.https://t.co/lW5bc3IEfS — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) February 3, 2023

“Bill C-21 cracks down on government-licensed handgun owners by forcing the confiscation of our handguns, and it criminalizes us if we buy any modern rifle or shotgun design,” added Johnson. “Canada is going back to the 1800s in terms of gun technology.”

On Thursday, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc thanked Sen. Hassan Yussuff for "shepherding the bill through the Senate," with Governor General Mary Simon expected to sign off on it Friday afternoon.

“Don't forget to keep Bill C-21 in mind during the upcoming federal election,” said Vandenhoff. “Only one party truly supports hunters and sport shooters. Let's make our voices heard at the ballot box!”

This is a developing story.