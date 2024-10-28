On October 22, Senator Marie-Francoise Megie moved to advance the heavily criticized Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act in the Senate.

However, when questioned about the significant concerns raised by Canadians regarding the sweeping powers the bill grants to the government, Senator Megie shockingly admitted that she intentionally avoided delving into the details in order to sidestep the responsibility of proposing solutions.

Bill C-293, introduced by anti-meat activist Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, has sparked significant controversy. Critics argue that it goes beyond public health, functioning instead as a thinly veiled assault on property rights, food choices, and individual freedoms.

This includes the freedom to make personal choices independent of the government, the right to move freely, the ability to express minority opinions, and the right to live freely without being surveilled under the guise of the greater good.

Despite rumors circulating that the bill had already passed, Megie merely moved it into the second reading phase, where robust debate is usually expected. Instead, she squandered her opportunity to engage meaningfully with the bill’s critics.

In her opening remarks, she echoed the troubling mantra that "every crisis is an opportunity," quoting Yuval Noah Harari—a figure known for advocating heightened surveillance and dismissing large segments of the population as "useless."

Megie's reliance on Harari and her regurgitation of the World Health Organization's alarmist rhetoric about Disease X exposes a troubling trend: a readiness to embrace vague, fear-driven narratives that align with private interests rather than the genuine concerns of Canadians.

Conservative Senators Donald Neil Plett and Denise Batters sought clarity on the bill's ambiguous wording but were met with Megie's baffling ignorance of its scope and impact.

Canadian taxpayers, footing a hefty salary for senators who seem detached from the realities facing everyday Canadians, deserve better.

This bill not only risks expanding government control but also highlights the glaring ineptitude of agencies like the Public Health Agency of Canada, which has failed to ensure readiness for health emergencies.

As debate on this controversial legislation is adjourned, Canadians are left questioning how sweeping government control can dictate the future of food and agriculture under the flimsy pretense of pandemic prevention.