Seven states sue Biden administration over transgender medical procedures

"The rule requires doctors to provide and promote ‘social transitions,’ use of pronouns inconsistent with biological sex, experimental use of puberty-blockers and cross-sex hormones for ‘gender-transition’ purposes, and perform harmful, sterilizing procedures on adults and children to appear to be the opposite sex, even if state law restricts these procedures. Doctors are even required to inaccurately code their patient’s charts based on gender identity rather than biological sex," the American College of Pediatricians stated in a press release.

New Study Links Ovaries and Brain Function in Women: Another Reason to Halt Gender Transitions in Minors?



A new study further debunks the safety of so-called medical transitions, showing a strong link between ovaries and brain function in women.



Could this be another reason to… pic.twitter.com/1gYNiXXuX9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 9, 2024