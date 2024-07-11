Seven states sue Biden administration over transgender medical procedures
A coalition of states and a pediatrician's group are challenging a Department of Health and Human Services rule mandating gender identity affirmation.
Seven states and the American College of Pediatricians have filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, alleging that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is inappropriately pressuring doctors to affirm children's new gender identities and pursue medical interventions.
The states — Missouri, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Idaho and Arkansas — joined by the American College of Pediatricians, initiated the legal action on Wednesday.
They are contesting an HHS rule implemented in April that mandates health care providers to adopt an "affirming" approach and offer transgender medical interventions. This rule broadens the definition of "sex discrimination" in health care to encompass "gender identity" and "sexual orientation," which has sparked significant criticism.
The plaintiffs assert this rule establishes an "unproven" standard of care by enforcing the affirming model, thereby contravening the Affordable Care Act. They argue it compels doctors to act against their professional medical judgment, the Daily Wire reports.
"The rule requires doctors to provide and promote ‘social transitions,’ use of pronouns inconsistent with biological sex, experimental use of puberty-blockers and cross-sex hormones for ‘gender-transition’ purposes, and perform harmful, sterilizing procedures on adults and children to appear to be the opposite sex, even if state law restricts these procedures. Doctors are even required to inaccurately code their patient’s charts based on gender identity rather than biological sex," the American College of Pediatricians stated in a press release.
The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction from a Missouri federal court to block the enforcement of the HHS rule.
Dr. Jill Simons, executive director of the American College of Pediatricians, emphasized the ethical concerns, stating that doctors should not be compelled to violate their medical judgment and perform irreversible and potentially harmful interventions.
“Our doctors take an oath to do no harm, but the Biden administration’s rule forces them to violate this oath and perform procedures that are harmful and dangerous to our patients — vulnerable children. What the Biden Administration is calling for is wrong and unlawful,” Simons said in a statement.
In recent years, an increasing number of children diagnosed with gender dysphoria in both the U.S. and Europe have been approved for treatments intended to make them appear as the opposite sex. However, several European countries and U.S. states are re-evaluating these treatments.
Currently, at least 25 states have enacted laws banning or restricting transgender medical interventions for minors. In Florida, Ohio, and Montana, such restrictions are currently being challenged in court.
- By David Menzies
