Seven terror suspects detained in Belgium after raids across the country

France’s interior minister expressed gratitude to Belgium on Thursday for conducting a series of raids that resulted in the detention of seven individuals for questioning regarding suspected terrorist activities.

Belgian officials said those detained in a series of 14 raids across the country “are suspected of participating in the activities of a terrorist group, of financing terrorism and preparing a terrorist attack.”

Spokesperson Arnaud d’Oultremont told The Associated Press that investigators had “not yet identified the suspects’ concrete objectives.”

The targets of the plot were not made public.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin thanked “our Belgian friends who, today, led a judicial operation to protect us.”

He said French authorities were awaiting more information about the raids and noted that no additional arrests were made in France as part of the operation in neighbouring Belgium.

Darmanin made his remarks while greeting representatives of approximately 1,800 international police officers from 44 countries, including Belgium, who have come to assist the 250,000 French police and gendarmes assigned to safeguard the Olympics.

French authorities have launched a massive security operation to ensure the security of the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games, with thousands of athletes and millions of tourists travelling to the city.

A Belgian judge will decide whether the suspects detained will be formally placed under arrest, a statement from the prosecutor said.

Belgium is among several European countries that have faced severe extremist attacks in recent years. In October, two Swedish soccer fans were killed in Brussels.

2016 saw 32 people killed in a terrorist attack in the Brussels airport and a subway station.

Salah Abdeslam, one of those convicted for his involvement in the 2016 suicide bombing plot, is already serving a life sentence without parole in France for his part in the 2015 attacks on Paris cafes, the Bataclan music venue, and France’s national stadium.