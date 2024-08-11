Sexism blamed for reaction to Aussie's embarrassing breakdancing viral flop

Australia defends its woke academic breakdancer Rachael Gunn, shifting focus to 'misogynistic abuse' after the world mocks scoreless Olympics performance.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 11, 2024
In a bizarre defence of breakdancer Rachael Gunn, Australia's Olympic chief Anna Meares has criticised the wave of 'misogynistic abuse' aimed at the athlete, calling it 'emblematic' of the challenges faced by female athletes.

Gunn, who competed under the name "Raygun," failed to score a point during her embarrassing debut of breaking at the Paris Olympics, leading to a flood of online criticism about both her performance and appearance.

Meares, Australia's chef de mission at the Games, spoke out in support of Gunn, urging the public to recognise her bravery rather than focus on her defeat.

"Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team," Meares stated. "What has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and giving those comments air time, has been really disappointing. She has represented the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm."

Gunn, a 36-year-old woke university lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, specialises in the cultural politics of dance and holds a PhD in breakdancing.

Despite her loss, Meares praised Gunn's journey, highlighting the 'challenges' she has faced in a male-dominated sport.

"In 2008, she was locked in a room crying, being involved in a male-dominated sport as the only woman," Meares said. "It took great courage for her to continue on and fight for her opportunity to participate in a sport that she loved."

Meares also drew parallels between the criticism Gunn received and the historic struggles of female athletes for recognition.

"One-hundred years ago, Australia sent a team of 37 athletes to Paris—none were women. Now, we have 256 women representing us," Meares noted.

Australia news Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Wokeness Feminism
