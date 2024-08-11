Sexism blamed for reaction to Aussie's embarrassing breakdancing viral flop
Australia defends its woke academic breakdancer Rachael Gunn, shifting focus to 'misogynistic abuse' after the world mocks scoreless Olympics performance.
In a bizarre defence of breakdancer Rachael Gunn, Australia's Olympic chief Anna Meares has criticised the wave of 'misogynistic abuse' aimed at the athlete, calling it 'emblematic' of the challenges faced by female athletes.
🇦🇺 Who did we send?— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 10, 2024
Raygun, a 36-year-old full-time lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, completed a PhD in breaking culture and is a lecturer in media, creative arts, literature and language.
Now it all makes sense
pic.twitter.com/fzNsN6ATQD
Gunn, who competed under the name "Raygun," failed to score a point during her embarrassing debut of breaking at the Paris Olympics, leading to a flood of online criticism about both her performance and appearance.
🚨 According to the Aussie Olympic chief, SEXISM is the real reason Raygun embarrassed Australia, not her pathetic “breakdancing”— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 11, 2024
Wokism is a mental illnesspic.twitter.com/WZHLa9Wuk8
Meares, Australia's chef de mission at the Games, spoke out in support of Gunn, urging the public to recognise her bravery rather than focus on her defeat.
The most deluded headline about a nutjob DEI hire that won the gold in embarrassing Australia pic.twitter.com/hzfWxTspsy— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 10, 2024
"Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team," Meares stated. "What has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and giving those comments air time, has been really disappointing. She has represented the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm."
Gunn, a 36-year-old woke university lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, specialises in the cultural politics of dance and holds a PhD in breakdancing.
SPOT THE DIFFERENCE— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 11, 2024
DEI hire Best man for the job pic.twitter.com/kW5ZQyfPQ7
Despite her loss, Meares praised Gunn's journey, highlighting the 'challenges' she has faced in a male-dominated sport.
"In 2008, she was locked in a room crying, being involved in a male-dominated sport as the only woman," Meares said. "It took great courage for her to continue on and fight for her opportunity to participate in a sport that she loved."
Yes, you are an embarrassment, Peter. pic.twitter.com/QSlNryTppL— Charles Haig (@charles_haig01) August 11, 2024
Meares also drew parallels between the criticism Gunn received and the historic struggles of female athletes for recognition.
"One-hundred years ago, Australia sent a team of 37 athletes to Paris—none were women. Now, we have 256 women representing us," Meares noted.
- By Avi Yemini
