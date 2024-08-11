Sexism blamed for reaction to Aussie's embarrassing breakdancing viral flop

In a bizarre defence of breakdancer Rachael Gunn, Australia's Olympic chief Anna Meares has criticised the wave of 'misogynistic abuse' aimed at the athlete, calling it 'emblematic' of the challenges faced by female athletes.

🇦🇺 Who did we send?



Raygun, a 36-year-old full-time lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, completed a PhD in breaking culture and is a lecturer in media, creative arts, literature and language.



Now it all makes sense

pic.twitter.com/fzNsN6ATQD — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 10, 2024

Gunn, who competed under the name "Raygun," failed to score a point during her embarrassing debut of breaking at the Paris Olympics, leading to a flood of online criticism about both her performance and appearance.

🚨 According to the Aussie Olympic chief, SEXISM is the real reason Raygun embarrassed Australia, not her pathetic “breakdancing”



Wokism is a mental illnesspic.twitter.com/WZHLa9Wuk8 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 11, 2024

Meares, Australia's chef de mission at the Games, spoke out in support of Gunn, urging the public to recognise her bravery rather than focus on her defeat.

The most deluded headline about a nutjob DEI hire that won the gold in embarrassing Australia pic.twitter.com/hzfWxTspsy — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 10, 2024

"Raygun is an absolutely loved member of this Olympic team," Meares stated. "What has occurred on social media with trolls and keyboard warriors, and giving those comments air time, has been really disappointing. She has represented the Olympic spirit with great enthusiasm."

Gunn, a 36-year-old woke university lecturer at Sydney's Macquarie University, specialises in the cultural politics of dance and holds a PhD in breakdancing.

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE



DEI hire Best man for the job pic.twitter.com/kW5ZQyfPQ7 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 11, 2024

Despite her loss, Meares praised Gunn's journey, highlighting the 'challenges' she has faced in a male-dominated sport.

"In 2008, she was locked in a room crying, being involved in a male-dominated sport as the only woman," Meares said. "It took great courage for her to continue on and fight for her opportunity to participate in a sport that she loved."

Yes, you are an embarrassment, Peter. pic.twitter.com/QSlNryTppL — Charles Haig (@charles_haig01) August 11, 2024

Meares also drew parallels between the criticism Gunn received and the historic struggles of female athletes for recognition.