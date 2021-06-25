SHAME ON SHANDRO: Rebel News sends billboard truck around Alberta to shame lockdown cheaters

By Adam Soos Help us spread the message with our jumbotron truck! Tyler Shandro and his buddies need to be held accountable for locking up Pastors. So we rented a jumbotron truck to spread the message. Please donate on this page to help us keep this campaign going! $8,053.00 Raised

Goal: $9,000.00 Donate

Alberta's Minister of Health Tyler Shandro has been busy lock up pastors while not following the rules himself.

Pastor Tim Stephens is still in jail. His family is without their husband and father. A congregation is without their shepherd. This isn’t the first time he has been locked away either, and in both instances the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has insisted that the arrests have been illegal. The heart-rending videos of both arrests made international news.

Many more have suffered at the hands of government officials like Shandro, who violate their own COVID restrictions without consequence, as evidenced by the Sky Palace debacle. The double standards are shameful.

So Rebel News rented a jumbotron truck to make sure all Albertans would know about Shandro's hypocrisy.

In this clip from the DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the current state of Alberta and how disgraceful these lockdown dictators are.

If you want to see Shandro and his buddies held accountable, consider making a donation so we can get the billboard truck touring the province. Who knows, maybe we can even visit some of the other Sky Palace hypocrites with billboard trucks of their own.