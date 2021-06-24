DAILY | Shame on Shandro Calgary Tour, Evicting Toronto Squatters
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- ShameOnShandro.com
- The bell finally tolls for the gross homeless encampment at Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park
- Trudeau gov't spends $184,000 telling gamers to wear masks, stay home, socially distance
- Toronto Mayor John Tory says that protesters have the right to protest, but he doesn't seem to hold that view when it's anti-lockdown protesters.
- By Adam Soos
