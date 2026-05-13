SHEILA GUNN REID | CCFR's Tracey Wilson on the baseless Liberal gun confiscation plan

About this Episode

The Liberals’ gun confiscation scheme could cost taxpayers up to $6 billion, according to an analysis from the Fraser Institute, but new access-to-information records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Ottawa has no evidence that it will actually make Canadians safer.

No studies. No data. No measurable public safety analysis. Just a massive bill handed to taxpayers while violent crime continues to rise.

On tonight’s show, I’m joined by Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights to break down the bombshell documents exposing the Liberals’ baseless gun grab and what it means for lawful firearms owners across Canada.

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