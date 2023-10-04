SHOCKER: Trans rights protesters accept challenge to join gender ideology panel discussion

In a positive twist, a group of protesters participated in a Q&A session at a panel discussion hosted by Canadian author Meghan Murphy.

This past Sunday, Rebel News captured rarely seen footage: trans rights protesters engaging in open, civil discussion with the parental rights activists whom they viewed as hateful transphobes.

The unusual-but-refreshing turn of events took place during a “Vancouver Island Speaks out” talk hosted by Canadian author Meghan Murphy at the Saltair Community Centre in in Ladysmith, British Columbia.

The community centre was a blessing to the event's organizers after the original venue in Nanaimo reportedly caved to pressure, cancelling the event because of claims the event was spreading hate against the LGBT+ community.

The last minute venue change didn’t stop the event from selling out, however, as approximately 130 guests came to hear the panel-style discussion about gender identity ideology, women's spaces and parental rights.

Murphy was a panellist alongside multimedia artist and researcher Bryony Dixon, and Janayah Whright, a mother who caught a male dressed like a woman peeping under her daughter's changeroom stall in Nanaimo aquatic centre earlier this year.

Unlike previous events, such as Victoria's recent “1 Million March 4 Children” rally, where rabid LGBTQ+ activists responded to Murphy’s message of safe spaces for women and children and parental rights with violence, the sex activists who gathered to protest Murphy’s event this weekend did so peacefully.

Watch our full report above to see what took place at this event, along with the protest outside of it. You’ll also see what took place after too, when some of the LGBTQ+ activists accepted the invitation to take the microphone and ask questions during the Q&A part of the discussion.

Murphy plans to continue hosting these discussions and, despite having another venue cancel on her, the talk will go on tonight in Parksville B.C.

Thankfully, this event was peaceful. But the same can’t be said for previous reports, where our Rebel reporters have been assaulted or harassed for bringing you important reports about parental rights and the sexualization of children in schools.

British Columbia Canada LGBT Stop Classroom Grooming
