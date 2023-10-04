SHOCKER: Trans rights protesters accept challenge to join gender ideology panel discussion

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

This past Sunday, Rebel News captured rarely seen footage: trans rights protesters engaging in open, civil discussion with the parental rights activists whom they viewed as hateful transphobes.

So far peaceful LGBTQ+ rights activists have gathered to protest a women’s & parental rights event being hosted by Canadian journalist @MeghanEMurphy.



Let’s see if they can articulate why they think parents not wanting soft porn in schools is hate.https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/4I8qbYQpcd — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 2, 2023

The unusual-but-refreshing turn of events took place during a “Vancouver Island Speaks out” talk hosted by Canadian author Meghan Murphy at the Saltair Community Centre in in Ladysmith, British Columbia.

Hi @NanaimoRCMP — we are hosting a panel of local women and Q&A about the impact of gender identity ideology on women and kids. I have required private security and a police presence at every event I have done in Canada and the US, on account of violent threats and attempted… — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) September 25, 2023

The community centre was a blessing to the event's organizers after the original venue in Nanaimo reportedly caved to pressure, cancelling the event because of claims the event was spreading hate against the LGBT+ community.

The last minute venue change didn’t stop the event from selling out, however, as approximately 130 guests came to hear the panel-style discussion about gender identity ideology, women's spaces and parental rights.

Hi @NanaimoRCMP — we are hosting a panel of local women and Q&A about the impact of gender identity ideology on women and kids. I have required private security and a police presence at every event I have done in Canada and the US, on account of violent threats and attempted… — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) September 25, 2023

Murphy was a panellist alongside multimedia artist and researcher Bryony Dixon, and Janayah Whright, a mother who caught a male dressed like a woman peeping under her daughter's changeroom stall in Nanaimo aquatic centre earlier this year.

Unlike previous events, such as Victoria's recent “1 Million March 4 Children” rally, where rabid LGBTQ+ activists responded to Murphy’s message of safe spaces for women and children and parental rights with violence, the sex activists who gathered to protest Murphy’s event this weekend did so peacefully.

Here’s the clip from the TRA rushing the stage. I kinda feel like that cop just wanted to stop you all from speaking. Maybe I’m wrong… pic.twitter.com/zdmUpubeD1 — Christina Goeke (@goeke_christina) September 20, 2023

Watch our full report above to see what took place at this event, along with the protest outside of it. You’ll also see what took place after too, when some of the LGBTQ+ activists accepted the invitation to take the microphone and ask questions during the Q&A part of the discussion.

Murphy plans to continue hosting these discussions and, despite having another venue cancel on her, the talk will go on tonight in Parksville B.C.

WE WILL NOT BE CANCELLED! The Cowichan Community Centre was harassed into cancelling our scheduled event tomorrow night but we won't be deterred! Please join us in Parksville, BC to have the conversation so many want to silence 💪🇨🇦🌈https://t.co/qtJHtuyvbq pic.twitter.com/Pw4hFcilo0 — Meghan Murphy (@MeghanEMurphy) October 4, 2023

Thankfully, this event was peaceful. But the same can’t be said for previous reports, where our Rebel reporters have been assaulted or harassed for bringing you important reports about parental rights and the sexualization of children in schools.

To help us recoup some of the costs involved in travelling to Vancouver Island and having two body guards by my side, keeping me safe while bringing you this report, please donate what you can at JournalistDefenceFund.com.