Shocking: American man claims Hitler was misunderstood, supports Iran defeating U.S.

The other day, Rebel News was in the Liberal stronghold riding of University—Rosedale. This is one of three ridings that had a byelection on April 13 and we were interviewing constituents who were voting at an advance poll on Bloor Street.

And then we came across a chap who is unable to vote as he is not a full Canadian citizen. Nevertheless, we found him to be story worthy — for all the wrong reasons, alas.

He said he’s an American who previously resided in the free state of Florida. He ended up marrying a Canadian woman. She was unable to relocate to the U.S. due to her job, so he now finds himself north of the border and is in the process of becoming a Canadian himself.

He was proudly and literally wearing his politics on his jacket. Which is to say, he had a Palestinian flag badge as well as an Iranian regime badge and a badge denouncing Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His viewpoints on politics and history were nothing short of jaw-dropping. This included Adolf Hitler being misunderstood. He noted that Nazi concentration camps weren’t as bad as generally thought given that these camps sported swimming pools and tennis courts for the “guests”.

Predictably, he feels that Jews and Israel are to blame for all the problems in the world.

As for the Iranian regime, he’s actually rooting for the mullahs in Tehran to defeat the United States and Israel in the ongoing war. (Did we mention that he is an American himself?)

He came across as genuine in his beliefs. We don’t think he was pranking us. Besides, April Fool’s Day was more than a week ago.

Bottom line: the saddest thing we can possibly conclude is that given the surreal, woke rubbish spouted at the NDP leadership convention and given that for the past two and a half years Jew-hatred has become fashionable in certain circles, this gentleman just might fit in perfectly in Canada…