SHOCKING: Canada Post strikers BLOCK deliveries from Purolator plant

The Canada Post strike continued in full form over the weekend as demonstrators temporarily blocked Purolator drivers from making deliveries as they attempted to leave their headquarters.

As first reported by the Western Standard, postal workers would block each departing van for several minutes before allowing it to pass.

“Striking mail-monkeys from Canada Post are now trying to hinder Purolator from getting Christmas packages delivered,” said Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan, referencing a photo of the situation. “They sure know how to win public sympathy.”

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon condemned the strike last Wednesday, which now enters its 24th day. More than 55,000 postal workers are holding up mailings during its busiest season, which the minister found “highly disrespectful.”

“The parties are still very far apart,” MacKinnon told reporters when addressing negotiations between the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and Canada Post management. “These parties have to knuckle down and get the work done.”

“How far are you from intervening?” asked a reporter. “I am not contemplating an intervention,” he said. The last strike to resolve without government intervention lasted a whopping 43 days, nearly 50 years ago.

“It is possible we will have a prolonged labour conflict,” acknowledged MacKinnon.

Canada Post employees fight back against dehumanizing vaccine policies



Postal workers who were placed on leave without pay for non-compliance with workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates are seeking remedy through the federal court.https://t.co/Lp0FGbRLU3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 6, 2024

In April, Canada Post warned MPs of their increasingly dire financial situation at a parliamentary Government Operations Committee.

Alexandre Brisson, vice president of Canada Post operations, testified that competition from “low-cost operators” significantly dropped their stock. The Crown corporation last turned a profit in 2017, reported Blacklock’s.

A similar mail stoppage in 2018 went on for 35 days, prompting the passage of back-to-work legislation. Rotating strikes at the time cost the Crown corporation $110 million.

Subsequent losses to 2023, the most recent available data, totalled a combined $3 billion. Canada Post recorded a loss before tax of $748 million that year, compared to a loss before tax of $548 million in 2022.

The government refused to reveal how much Canada Post has spent on carbon offsets in response to an order paper question by Conservative MP Mrs. Kelly Block asking for Canada Post’s financial transparency regarding its climate action targets.



READ MORE: https://t.co/qE7QXIddCq pic.twitter.com/oWRjYckFgS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 18, 2024

Without changes to its operating model, Canada Post forecasts larger, more unsustainable losses in future years. It will likely fall below its required operating and reserve cash requirements by early 2025, according to a news release.

“When was the last time Canada Post submitted a strategic plan that was approved by the government and allowed to be implemented?” asked Conservative MP Kelly Block. “That is a good question,” replied Vice-President Brisson. “I don’t have the exact number of years.”

“We talk about a transformation plan because expectations have changed,” he said. “We are a machine designed for letter mail delivery. We are now in the middle of a big parcel market and we have got to change.”

Canada Post proposed a 25% stamp rate increase effective January 13, the second such increase in eight months, reported Blacklock’s. That isn’t expected to reverse the postal service from financial ruin.

Canada Post has been warned: any refusal to mail these flyers would infringe on the Coalition's rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.



MORE by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/B6EoS1f5vd pic.twitter.com/V8Xjv61WxD — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 30, 2024

From expanding mail delivery services to include parcels to operating during the pandemic, Canada Post has faltered to keep up with competitors.

“Obviously Canada Post’s recurring financial losses are concerning, concerning in the sense it is almost unsustainable,” Liberal MP Charles Sousa told the same committee.

“I get it,” said MP Sousa. “We have a lot of challenges before us.” Private shippers are “using low-cost gig economy and contract labour and certainly compensation restrictions pose conflicts for Canada Post,” he said.

Canada hit peak mail volume in 2006 but has declined every year since. Canada Post delivered almost 5.5 billion letters that year, falling significantly to 2.2 billion in 2023.